Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Friday, June 16, 2023

He blue dollar today Friday June 16 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $482,00 for purchase and $487,00 for sale.

The North American currency will open the last wheel of the week with a sharp drop of $9 in the exchange market.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today, Thursday, June 15, is trading at $244,50 for purchase and $257,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $474,43 for purchase and $474,91 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $485,99 for purchase and $504,32 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For its part, the solidarity dollar, also known as savings or tourist dollar, is located in $425,70.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this June 16 a $247,95 for purchase and $248,35 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, andl crypto dollar trades at $485,00 for purchase and $493.00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this June 16 $520.86.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this June 16 a $534,00 for purchase and $539,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday June 16 listed on the formal market $272,00 for purchase and $282,00 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is June 16 listed on the formal market $51,85 for purchase and $55,85 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

This Friday June 16 This index places the country risk at 2,359 basis points.

PM