He blue dollar today Friday March 24 2023 in the informal market trades at $385,00 for purchase and $389,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will not have variations due to the national holiday for the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $41 after closing 2022 at $346.

Sovereign bonds plummet after Sergio Massa’s “poorly executed” measure

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today friday march 24 trades at $204,50 for purchase and $212,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He MEP dollar, also know as dollar purse quote a $374,53 for purchase and $378,54 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $388,22 for purchase and $396,92 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 350,63 pesos.

Diego Bossio: “I wonder why ANSES de-dollarizes its portfolio”

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this March 24th a $205,41 for purchase and $205,81 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $377,00 for the purchase now $383,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this friday march 24 a $422,48.

This new exchange rate includes 30% of the COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible of Income Tax and Goods P

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this Friday March 24 a $414,00 for purchase and $418,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today friday march 24 listed on the market a $219,00 for purchase and $229,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 24 listed on the formal market $38,20 for purchase and $42,20 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Country risk does not subside, while bonds and stocks fall again

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday march 24said index places the country risk at 2,497 basis points.

PM