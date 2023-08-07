Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, August 7, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday August 7th 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $569 for purchase and $574 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency will open the exchange rate week on the riseafter having closed last Friday with a raise of $4 and, having accumulated an increase of 22 pesos in the last 7 days.

The net reserves of the Central are still in red and the goal with the IMF could not be met

According to the blackboard of BBank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Monday August 7th from quote to $278,00 for purchase and $291,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $514,24 for purchase and $514,96 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $539,45 for purchase and $550,11 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $509,25.

Unstoppable, the blue dollar increased again, closing at $574

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this August 7th a $278,95 for purchase and $279,35 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $563,00 for the purchase now $572,00 for sale.

The Qatar dollar, which applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, trades this August 7th a $584,14.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is August 7th is listed on the formal market at $57,70 for purchase and $61,70 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market at $95,00 y $100,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this August 7th a $603,00 for purchase and $609,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoy August 7th listed on the formal market $305,00 for purchase and $316,00 for sale.

Investors and economists set a date for the Argentine devaluation

Country risk is an indicator prepared by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday august 7 said index locates the risk country in 2,020 basis points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

