Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Monday, June 12, 2023

He blue dollar today Monday, June 12, 2023 prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $478,00 for purchase and $483,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the exchange rate week downwards, after the loss of $1 last Friday.

“Get to work, don’t get into the political noise”: Massa’s request to his collaborators before the resignation versions

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)ethe official dollar today Monday June 12 is listed at $241,50 for purchase and $254,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He MEP dollar, also know as dollar pursequotes at $474,10 for purchase and $474,41 for the sale

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $420,19 for purchase and $490,64 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $419,92.

UVA credits: strong warning from banks about bills in Congress

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler Quote this June 12 at $244,60 for purchase and $245,00 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencyyes, the crypto dollar trades at $480,00 for the purchase now $488,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this June 12 $513,82.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today Quote this June 12 at $521,00 for purchase and $526,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday June 12 listed on the formal market $267,00 for purchase and $278,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is June 12 listed on the formal market $50,20 for purchase and $54,20 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Father’s Day: bank discounts of up to 40% and 18 installments to activate consumption

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Monday June 12 This index places the country risk at 2,378 basis points.

PM