He blue dollar today Monday March 132023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $369,00 for purchase and $373,00 for sale.

The North American parallel currency will open with a slight rise of $1 in relation to the final values ​​of last Friday.

So far in 2023, the informal dollar accumulates a rise of $32 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today March 13 trades at $199,00 for purchase and $207,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $382,58 for purchase and $384,01 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $394,42 for purchase and $400,68 for sale.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar trades at $370,00 for the purchase now $377,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

The Qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month is quoted this monday march 13 a $414,99.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this March 13​ a $397,00 for purchase and $401,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today March 13 listed on the market at $214,00 for purchase and $224,00 for sale.

How much is the real blue trading today?

The official real, the official currency of Brazil, this March 13is listed on the formal market at $38,00 for purchase and $42,00 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday march 13said index places the country risk at 2.207 basic points.

