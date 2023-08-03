Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, August 3, 2023

He blue dollar today Thursday august 3rd 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $555 for purchase and $560 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open with an upward trend and, presenting a new all-time high just 10 days from PASO.

To take care of the reserves, the Government hardens the stocks for traders who buy financial dollars

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday august 3rd from quote to $275,50 for purchase and $288,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $511,88 for purchase and $512,21 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $527,25 for purchase and $538,47 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $504,88.

ANSES retirees and pensioners: specialists anticipate how much the rise would be in September

Caption

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this august 3rd a $277,00 for purchase and $277,40 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $547,00 for the purchase now $558,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this august 3rd a $579,54.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is august 3rd is listed on the formal market at $58,35 for purchase and $62,35 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market at $95,00 y $100,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this august 3rd a $588,00 for purchase and $593,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

After suffering a cyberattack, PAMI reported what will happen to shifts and recipes

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoy august 3rd listed on the formal market $299,00 for purchase and $310,00 for sale.

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is thursday august 3or said index places the country risk at 2,011 basis points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

