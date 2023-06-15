Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Thursday, June 15, 2023

He blue dollar today Thursday June, 15 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $491,00 for purchase and $496,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency had an abrupt rise of $7 pesos last Wednesday and will open the fourth exchange round of the week on the rise.

It yields but does not loosen: inflation in May was 7.8 percent, according to INDEC

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday June 15 is listed at $243,50 for purchase and $256,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes to $474,74 for purchase and $475,11 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $494,55 for purchase and $494,88 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $423,22.

“The rate of failure and decline”: the opposition struck down the Government for inflation in May

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this June, 15 a $247,60 for purchase and $248,00 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $485,00 for the purchase now $493,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, closed this June, 15 $519,69.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this June, 15 a $521,00 for purchase and $526,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, andthe official euro today Thursday June, 15 listed on the formal market $267,00 for purchase and $278,00 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

Ethe royal officialthe brazil currencyIt is June, 15 listed on the formal market $51,30 for purchase and $55,30 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For its part, the real blue today closed in the parallel market at $86.00 and $91.00 for purchase and sale respectively.

Inflation of 7.8%: which were the products that increased the most in May

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday June 15 This index places the country risk at 2,330 basis points.

PM