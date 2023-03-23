He blue dollar today Thursday, March 23, 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $387,00 for purchase and $391,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the fourth round of the week with a low of $3 in relation to their initial values ​​of last Wednesday.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $44 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Thursday March 23 trades at $204,25 for purchase and $212,25 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He MEP dollar, also know as dollar purse trades at $383,03 for purchase and $383,62 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $394,65 for purchase and $396,30 for sale.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $385,00 for the purchase now $391,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month is listed this Thursday, March 23 at $422,48.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Thursday March 23 at $416.00 for purchase and $420,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today, Thursday, March 23, is listed on the market at $219,00 for purchase and $229,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is 23 of Marchis listed on the formal market at $38,20 for purchase and $42,20 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

Country risk is an indicator prepared by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday March 23said index places the country risk at 2,458 basis points.

