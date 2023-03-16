He Dolar blue today thursday March 16 2023 is listed on the parallel market at $375,00 for purchase and $379,00 for sale.

He blue climbed Two pesos while the financial dollars amid the persistent tension due to the financial crisis in the United States.

So far in 2023, the Dolar blue accumulates a rise of $27 after closing 2022 in $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar Today Thursday March 16 is listed at $201,00 for purchase and $209,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $382,88 for purchase and $383,20 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards at $396,04 for purchase and $397,82 for sale.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler operates this March 16 to $201,67 for purchase and $202,07 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 344,85 pesos.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $372,00 for the purchase now $378,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Thursday March 16 a $419,24.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue quote this today March 16​ a $403,00 for purchase and $408,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankhe official euro Today, Thursday, March 16, it is listed on the market at $216,00 for purchase and $225,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 16 listed on the formal market $37,70 for purchase and $41,70 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue Today it trades on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday March 16said index places the country risk at 2,387 basis points.

