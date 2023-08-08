Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Tuesday, August 8, 2023

He blue dollar today martes august 8 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $591 for purchase and $596 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency will open with an escalation of $20 lThe second exchange round of the week, after the abrupt rise last Monday.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today martes august 8 from quote to $280,00 for purchase and $293,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $516,73 for purchase and $516,95 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $556,75 for the purchase and $553,07 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $512,75.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this august 8 a $282,80 for purchase and $283,20 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $581,00 for the purchase now $589,00 for sale.

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this august 8 a $584,14.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is august 8 is listed on the formal market at $58,40 for purchase and $62,40 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market at $95,00 y $100,00 for buying and selling respectively.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this august 8 a $603,00 for purchase and $609,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoy august 8 listed on the formal market $305,00 for purchase and $316,00 pfor the sale

He country risk is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is tuesday august 8 This index places the country risk at 2,020 basis points.

