Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Tuesday, July 4, 2023

He blue dollar today martes July 4th 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $490,00 for purchase and $495,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the second round of the week in rise with a raise of $1.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today martes July 4th trades at $257,00 for purchase and $270,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $481,20 for purchase and $483,20 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $493,94 for the purchase and $497,53 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $445,50.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 4th a $257,50 for purchase and $257,90 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $490,00 to buy now $498,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 4th a $542,56.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 4th a $534,00 for purchase and $539,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, andthe official euro today martes July 4th listed on the formal market $281,00 for purchase and $291,00 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 4th listed on the formal market $54,35 for purchase and $58,35 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy cerred in the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is tuesday july 4 This index places the country risk at 2,029 basis points.

