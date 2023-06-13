Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Tuesday, June 13, 2023

He blue dollar today martes June 13th 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $478,00 for purchase and $483,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the second exchange round without variations after last Monday.

How much can the dollar go before the August elections?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today martes June 13thquotes to $242,00 for purchase and $255,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $474,01 for purchase and $474,49 for the sale

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $476,00 for purchase and $495,61 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $420,75.

Sergio Massa called on businessmen and workers to “dream a production and industrial development project”

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler List this June 13 at $246,40 for purchase and $246,80 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar is trading at $481.00 for buying and $490.00 for selling.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is listed on June 13 $513,82.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this June 13th a $521,00 for purchase and $526,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Monday, June 13, is listed on the formal market at $267,00 for purchase and $278,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe brazil currencyIt is June 13th listed on the formal market $50,65 for purchase and $54,65 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $86,00 y $91,00 for buying and selling respectively.

To make ends meet, families get into debt with lenders, businesses and stop paying taxes

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Tuesday June 13 This index places the country risk at 2,345 basis points.

PM