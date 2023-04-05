He blue dollar today Wednesday April 5 2023 in the informal market trades at $388,00 for purchase and $392,00 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency opens with a loss of $1 in the third exchange wheel of the week.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $48 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Wednesday April 5 quote a $209,50 for purchase and $217,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $396,95 for purchase and $398,45 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $406,70 for purchase and $408,34 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 358,88 pesos.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this Wednesday April 5 a $210,45 for purchase and $210.85 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $385,00 for the purchase now $392,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Wednesday April 5 a $432,33.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Wednesday April 5 a $418,00 for purchase and $423,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today Wednesday April 5 listed on the market at $225,00 for purchase and $234,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official real, the official currency of Brazil, this 5th of April listed on the formal market $40,90 for purchase and $44,90 for sale, according to the blackboard of the bank was bornn.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Wednesday April 5said index places the country risk at 2,351 basis points.

