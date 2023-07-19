Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, July 19, 2023

He blue dollar today Wednesday July 19 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $515 for purchase and $520 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open with a raise of $1 the third exchange round of the week, two pesos from its all-time high of $522.

Even with this slight relief, the Dolar blue accumulates an increase of $22 since the last Monday.

Minister and candidate: Massa lives “weary days” and Alberto wants him “until the end of the year” in Economy

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Wednesday July 19 trades at $266,00 for purchase and $279,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequote $486,90 for purchase and $487,57 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards a $495,14 for purchase and $527,89 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $460,35.

The origin of the debt with the IMF

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this July 19 a $267,75 for purchase and $267,75 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $515,00 for the purchase now $522,00 for sale.

how much is the qatar dollar

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 19 a $561,18.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 19 is listed on the formal market at $55,65 for purchase and $59,65 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 19 a $541,00 for purchase and $547,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Wednesday 19 de julyor listed in the formal market at $290,00 for purchase and $301,00 for sale

Despite the agreement with the IMF, a “deep economic crisis” is expected in Argentina

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

This Wednesday July 19 This index places the country risk at 2,023 basis points.

PM