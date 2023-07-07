Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Friday’s price

He blue dollar today Friday July 7th 2023 in the informal market trades at $487 for purchase and $492 for sale.

The Parallel North American Currency is on the rise in the last exchange wheel of the week after go up $1 with respect to its previous value.

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Friday July 7th trades at $259,00 for purchase and $272,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

The MEP dollar, also known as dollar pursequotes at $486,48 for purchase and $488,13 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $490,81 for purchase and $512,46 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate today in Argentina

For his part, he solidarity dollaror, also known as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $449,63.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesalerto quote this July 7th a $260,60 for purchase and $261,00 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar trades at $497,00 for the purchase now $506,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this July 7th a $546,98.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this July 7th a $528,00 for purchase and $535,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Friday July 7th listed on the formal market $282,50 for purchase and $295,50 for sale

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is July 7th listed on the formal market $53,75 for purchase and $57,75 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $89,00 y $94,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is friday july 7 This index places the country risk at 2,045 basis points.

