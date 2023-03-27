He blue dollar today Monday March 27 2023 in the informal market trades at $385,00 for purchase and $389,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will resume the exchange activity after the national holiday of the last Friday, March 24.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $41 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Monday March 27 trades at $204,50 for purchase and $212,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $374,53 for purchase and $378,54 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $388,22 for purchase and $396,92 for sale.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $377,00 for the purchase now $383,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Monday March 27 a $422,48.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Monday March 27​ a $414,00 for purchase and $418,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today Monday March 27 listed on the market at $219,00 for purchase and $229,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

The official royal, the official currency of BrazilIt is March 27 listed on the formal market $38,20 for purchase and $42,20 for sale, according to the board of the Banco Nación.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Monday March 27said index places the country risk at 2,552 basis points.

