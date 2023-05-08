Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Monday’s price

He blue dollar today Monday May 8In 2023, at the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $464,00 for purchase and $469,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the exchange week with a slight rise of $1 in the first round

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Monday May 8 trades at $226 for purchase and $234 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso known as the dollar stock market, closed at $431,52 for purchase and $431,57 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $434,10 for purchase and $438,82 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso known as the savings or tourist dollar, is located in $387,75.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this May 8 a $225,85 for purchase and $226,25 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through cryptocurrency operations, the crypto dollar trades at $440,00 for the purchase now $449,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

The Qatar dollar, which applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, trades this May 8 a $470,68.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this May 8 a $498,00 for purchase and $503,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the eofficial uro today Monday May 8 listed on the formal market $246,00 for purchase and $255,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currency, It is May 8 listed on the formal market $44,60 for purchase and $48,60 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy closed in the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday may 8said index places the country risk at 2,563 basis points.

