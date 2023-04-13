He blue dollar today Thursday April 13 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $394,00 for purchase and $398,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open higher in the fourth exchange round of the week, after having climbed $4 on last Wednesday.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today Thursday April 13 trades at $212,75 for purchase and $220,75 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $386,37 for purchase and $387,09 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards a $396,49 for purchase and $398,69 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $364,24.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this Thursday April 13 a $213,89 for purchase and $214,29 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $390,00 for the purchase now $396,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this Thursday April 13 a $442,92.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Thursday April 13 a $423,00 for purchase and $427,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday April 13 listed on the market at $228,00 for purchase and $238,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

He royal officialthe brazil currencyIt is April 13th listed on the formal market $42,10 for purchase and $46,10 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For its part, the real blue is currently trading on the parallel market at $82.00 and $87.00 for buying and selling, respectively.

Risk country

Country risk is an indicator prepared by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday April 13said index places the country risk at 2,378 basis points.

