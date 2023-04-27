Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Thursday’s price

He blue dollar today Thursday April 272023 in the informal market is listed at $469,00 for purchase and $474,00 for sale.

The parallel north american currency will open the fourth exchange wheel with a downward trend after the loss of $23 last Wednesday, after the unprecedented escalation in which it reached a value of $495.

To take care of the reserves, Massa enabled foreign trade operations in yuan

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Thursday April 27 trades at $219,50 for purchase and $227,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes at $445,52 for purchase and $446,23 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $446,90 for purchase and $447,62 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as dollar savings Or Tourist, it is located in $375,38.

Paritarias 2023 with inflation and a red-hot blue dollar: how much did each union close at?

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler List this Thursday, April 27 at $221,17 for purchase and $221,57 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $445,00 for the purchase now $451,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this Thursday April 27 a $456,60.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Thursday April 27 a $504,00 for purchase and $510,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Thursday April 27 listed on the formal market $236,00 for purchase and $246,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is April 27 listed on the formal market $43,45 for purchase and $47,45 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Sergio Massa took charge of the brake on the blue dollar

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday April 27said index places the country risk at 2.640 basic points.

PM