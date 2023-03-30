He Dolar blue hoy March 30 from 2023 is listed on the informal market at $388,00 for purchase and $392,00 for sale. This Thursday, the blue dollar loses a peso, while the financiers operate on the rise.

After touching a all-time high of $397he blue dropped $4 in the last exchange wheel.

So far in 2023, the Dolar blue accumulates a rise of $48 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar today?

According to the blackboard National bank Argentina (BNA), el official dollar today thursday March 30th trades at $207,00 for purchase and $215,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $390,78 for purchase and $391,07 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

El dollar counted with settlement (CCL) is located on the blackboards $399,65 for purchase and $401,84 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in 354,75 pesos.

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this March 30 to $208,21 for purchase and $208,61 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $380,00 for the purchase now $390,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, quote this Thursday March 30 a $430,18.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today quotes this Thursday March 30​ a $418,00 for purchase and $423,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankhe official euro today thursday March 30 is listed on the market at $219,00 for purchase and $228,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

He royal officialthe official currency of Brazil, this March 30 trades in the formal market at $38,90 for purchase and $42,90 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue Today it trades on the parallel market at $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Thursday March 30said index places the country risk at 2,365 basis points.

PM