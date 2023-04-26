Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Wednesday’s price

He blue dollar today Wednesday April 26 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $490,00 for purchase and $495,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency exceeded $430 and, in the second exchange round, there was an unprecedented rise in its price.

Black Tuesday for the peso: the blue dollar touched $500 and ended at $495

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Wednesday April 26 trades at $218,50 for purchase and $226,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar pursequotes to $446,79 for purchase and $446,98 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $450,06 for purchase and $450,11 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaralso know as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $373,72.

On a hot day with the dollar, Luca Bertoldi Menem remembered his grandfather’s “one on one”

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler contribution is mWednesday April 26 a $220,47 for purchase and $220,87 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

Through operations with cryptocurrencies, the crypto dollar trades at $458,00 for the purchase now $474,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollarwhich applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, is quoted this Wednesday April 26 a $453,86.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this Wednesday April 26 a $527,00 for purchase and $532,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro today Wednesday April 26 listed on the formal market $235,00 for purchase and $245,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is April 26 listed on the formal market $43,05 for purchase and $47,05 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

The Central Bank intervened strongly by order of Massa to contain a dollar that was close to $500

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Wednesday April 26said index places the country risk at 2,648 basis points.

