Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this Wednesday’s price

He blue dollar today Wednesday May 3 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $469,00 for purchase and $474,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency will open the second exchange round with a marked upward trend, after rising $6 last Tuesday.

Dollar today: after starting on the rise, the blue moderated the climb

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)he official dollar today Wednesday 3 mayo trades at $222,50 for purchase and $230,50 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso known how dollar bagquotes to $427,89 for purchase and $428,83 for sale.

How much is the dollar counted with liquidation

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $427,85 for purchase and $433,64 for sale.

How much does the solidarity dollar operate at

For his part, he solidarity dollaror, also known as saving or tourist dollarit is located in $380,32.

Lacalle Pou admitted problems at the border: “Argentine prices are extremely cheap”

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the wholesale dollar

He dollar wholesaler quote this May 3 a $224,25 for purchase and $224,65 for sale.

How much is the crypto dollar worth?

through operations with cryptocurrencieshe crypto dollar trades at $433,00 for the purchase now $442,00 for sale.

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

The Qatar dollar, which applies to consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month, trades this May 3 a $459,04.

This new exchange rate includes 30% COUNTRY tax, 45% deductible from Income and Goods Tax.

How much does the euro blue operate at

In the informal market, the euro blue today quote this May 3 a $504,00 for purchase and $510,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro worth?

According to the BNA blackboard, the official euro hoy May 3 listed on the formal market $240,00 for purchase and $250,00 for sale.

Alberto Fernández arrived in Brazil and meets with Lula da Silva

How much is the official real and real blue

The official royal, the brazil currencyIt is May 3 listed on the formal market $44,20 for purchase and $48,20 for sale, according to the BNA blackboard.

For his part, he real blue hoand is listed on the parallel market at $84,00 y $89,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is Wednesday May 3said index places the country risk at 2,647 basis pointss.