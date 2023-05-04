Blue Statue releases music video for ‘Lachrymose’ | Niche Music

England/London-based alternative rock band Blue Statue has released the music video for the lead single ‘Lachrymose’ from their debut album ‘NO/ON’ which will be released on 7/28 from Fourth Dimension!

Blue Statue is Aaron Brown, Hayd Brown, Ben Jasper, Andrea Bertesi.

The sound that mixes 90’s grunge and current post-punk is really nice.

“Although love is not something I usually write about, this is the subject for Lachrymose,” “It’s about the ending of a romantic relationship and the heartbreak that follows. Through the experience I ultimately understood that a lot of what I loved in the person that finished the relationship was what I aspired to be. This realisation helped me to deal with it.” – Aaron Brown

NO / ON

Blue Statue

Fourth Dimension

