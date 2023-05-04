Home » Blue Statue releases music video for ‘Lachrymose’ | Niche Music
Entertainment

Blue Statue releases music video for ‘Lachrymose’ | Niche Music

by admin
Blue Statue releases music video for ‘Lachrymose’ | Niche Music

England/London-based alternative rock band Blue Statue has released the music video for the lead single ‘Lachrymose’ from their debut album ‘NO/ON’ which will be released on 7/28 from Fourth Dimension!

Blue Statue is Aaron Brown, Hayd Brown, Ben Jasper, Andrea Bertesi.

The sound that mixes 90’s grunge and current post-punk is really nice.

“Although love is not something I usually write about, this is the subject for Lachrymose,” “It’s about the ending of a romantic relationship and the heartbreak that follows. Through the experience I ultimately understood that a lot of what I loved in the person that finished the relationship was what I aspired to be. This realisation helped me to deal with it.” – Aaron Brown

Love is not something I usually write about, but this is the subject of Lachrymose. It is about the end of a romantic relationship and the trauma that follows. Through this experience, I realized that many of the people I loved in those who ended the relationship were exactly what I was aiming for. This realization helped me deal with it. – Aaron Brown

NO / ON
Blue Statue
Fourth Dimension

Posted on

See also  "Black Widow" grossed more than 200 million U.S. dollars worldwide in its first week (Picture) | Black Widow | Joe Hansen | Box Office | Movie and TV Hotspot

You may also like

Guo Qilin and Jin Chen’s new drama “The...

Order of Use of 5 Scarlett Whitening Loving...

[Yunshang Lingnan]Lion Dance Fest in Xiqiao Mountain draws...

uniform | Linen jacket the dresser

[Great Beauty of Guangdong]Enjoy the charm of Cantonese...

Brazil: Lula’s arms control begins with a count

Milan is crazy about Pop Up Museums, where...

Hot Toys “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” Groot...

Julio de Vido praised JxC and pointed to...

Milan, the “Brera Modern” arrives: the Pinacoteca doubles...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy