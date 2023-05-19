Blue Sunday Group – Rain

“Got my mind in Mississippi and my guitar in my hands”, the Blue Sunday Group sings programmatically in the opener. The blues and hard rock band from Klosterneuburg released their debut album “Rain” on August 13th. The band associated their band name with the song Blue Sunday who shares Doors. The album ends with the opener Blue Sunday Blues starts with John Lee Hooker-typical blues and plays from there through the decades. They played and soundchecked the song back in 2017 at the weil.baum festival in Liesing, where I saw the band play as part of an event technology internship. With a blue heart and boundless belief in the blues, they put on a passionate performance for the audience.

White Page turns the clocks forward decades to the time when blues had become hard rock via a few intermediate steps. A bluesy hard rock song that rushes forward like a locomotive, with a catchy guitar part and meaningful lyrics. A rousing song.

In Brick Walls rip the Rock’n’Roll riffs. The lyrics throughout the album revolve around the tried and true rock ‘n’ roll themes that are always worth singing about: love, drugs, etc. Sometimes the Blue Sunday Group deliberately exaggerate clichés, as in Gentlemen, and thus reflect the clichés in an interesting way.

Bands like the Guns’n’Roses sound in the song Dingeling King through. Or the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who wrote the song Steampipes from the introduction and the sound of the bass, to drums and guitar. In Gentlemen, The guitar lines dance a kind of jazzy minor blues on the swinging jazz beats, with the bass wandering in between. There’s a tempo change towards the end and the Blue Sunday Group blasts into a frenzied ska outro.

Ballads are also in the repertoire of the Blue Sunday Group like Remembered, This is also evident in details such as the overtones White Horses the Rolling Stones oriented. the ballade Goodbye complements the line-up of instruments with the good old blues instrument harmonica. The anthemic title track Rain is a highlight with its dynamically undulating and playful guitar playing that evokes Frusciante. The guitar, especially in the ballads, is played dynamically in all gradations from soft to loud, sparkling, giving the songs a life of their own and the subtleties crystallize with every listen.

On their debut album, the Blue Sunday Group offers a composition that is not strictly homogeneous, but rather varied and versatile in terms of playing style and song material. And a colorful palette of bluesy tones and sounds. Furthermore, the songwriting is mainly in the ballads Remembered and the anthemic Rain succeeded and the vocal melodies have the obligatory catchiness and emotionality. Rain gets its attraction in the variety and the lifeblood; is a very good guitar album and definitely a recommendation for blues fans.

