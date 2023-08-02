Blur – The Ballad of Darren

von Oliver

The Ballad of Darren is, according to Damon Albarn, “the first legit Blur album since 13, because we approached it like we would have approached making a record before, with all of us together in the room“. And indeed the work goes with the bow to Bodyguard Smoggy in the title probably pretty much exactly where Think Thank could have ended up with a more involved Graham Coxon.

The history of Blur-Albums based on the immortal classic 13 is not only one of the personal and local discrepancies, but also one of the disruptive factors: Bei Think Tank torpedoed the misplaced bullies We‘ve Got a File on You and Crazy Beat the album flow of an otherwise perfect masterpiece Magic Whip at least it was the sounding too much like Albarn solo material New World Towersthat unbalanced the sequencing.

On The Ballad of Darren this role now comes on the one hand to the mischievous, rough-and-tumble flirting with the dissonance, whimsical rumbling demanding time to warm up St. Charles Square to that, if not as a standalone single (with Sticks and Stones as B-side) better excavated, at least between The Ballad (alias Half a Songwho like above one Thin Tank‘Esque e-drumbeat rippling with great harmony vocals and so many fabulous little ideas happening, in which Coxon lets his magic flash in small facets, while the band leans back relaxed in pleasant strings, installed absolutely representative of many strengths of the album) and Barbaric feels a bit like a foreign body brushed against the grain in the rest of the homogeneity – yes, even mild uniformity in the largely harmless mid-tempo.

And on the other hand, the question remains why the two such great numbers The Rabbi and especially The Swan were only used as bonus songs, especially since the two pieces (stylistically, emotionally, aesthetically) could have been integrated quite fabulously into the structure (which, with a total playing time of 36 minutes, was also noticeably short).

Anyway, have Blur all about the loveably twisting, carefree instant catchy tune The Narcissist (In terms of hits, the pop jewel that only hits the great pirouettes of Jangle to the reverb straddle with string support Barbaric in its relatively exuberant celebratory mood makes competition) otherwise a self-contained, the lounge of Arctic Monkeys appreciative album written for their own regular audience, which turns out to be relatively unspectacular as a grower. Reliable and subversively multifaceted develops the thoughtful, so great songwriting of The Ballad of Darren precisely as a whole a wonderfully unobtrusive gravitation that in one piece makes up for the fact that practically every song lacks the overwhelming, ingenious climax or twist that would evoke genuine euphoric enthusiasm, while the band’s penchant for trickling euphony and wholesome fades out in an uneventful fade does not want to escape.

Still, the Martin Parr artwork suits the character of the ninth perfectly, with the peaceful relaxation in the foreground while turbulent scenes brew in the depths Blur-Albums – not only when the Closer The Heights swings into the spirit of optimism for the pure beauty of noise and gradually pulls the plug: “Are we running out of time?/ Somеthing so momentary that you can only be it?“

Russian Strings Stacks relaxed with dreamy piano and summery guitars, luxuriating in the soulful flair of longing without crooning in a corny way before The Everglades (For Leonhard) the relaxed plucked guitar and bittersweet floating strings sway in melancholy. Goodbye Albert is spherical Electro-Pop removed from velvet gloves, whose corners are by no means underrepresented, but always so discreetly working Coxon decorates wonderfully scratched, meanwhile Far Away Island chamber music in the slo-mo waltz to holiday flair and Avalon lies comfortably in his arms with a little more drama on the horizon including orchestral gestures in harmony with the howling guitar.

And while the somewhat frustrating aftertaste always remains that Blur from the existing material with a different sequencing* could have made an even better album, places themselves The Ballad of Darren at the peak of through The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, Radio Songs, The Waeve and Cracker Island kindled a wave surprisingly easily in the midfield of the in-house discography.

*for example lack Sticks and Stones without St. Charles Squareor as a complete package:

The Ballad

Barbaric

The Rabbi

Russian Strings

The Everglades (For Leonard)

The Narcissist

Sticks and Stones

St. Charles Square

Goodbye Albert

Far Away Island

Avalon

The Swan

The Heights

