Blur’s beauty is timeless

Listen to the audio version of the article

Darren Evans has finally found peace. Blur’s security officer pestered Damon Albarn for twenty years, demanding he finish a hastily recorded demo in 2003. Two decades later, the song became the first song on The Ballad of Darren, a record that bears the title a tribute to Evans’ insistence and which photographs a group in splendid form.

Albarn

Albarn put the pieces together in the fall of 2022, in the midst of Gorillaz’s North American tour. He jotted down about twenty ideas in the breaks in the hotel room because Blur had been asked to play Wembley and they didn’t want it to become a mere career celebration. When in January 2023 the four met to work on the record, harmony was immediately perceived and, thus, in the following six weeks, Blur’s ninth studio album quickly took shape.

Barbaric

A dazzling form, reflective and, above all, sincere. The feeling that emerges from the first seconds of The Ballad is that everything is in the right place: the melancholic voice of an introspective Damon Albarn as in his solo career, the oblique guitars of Graham Coxon, the bass style of Alex James, the drums essential by Dave Rowntree. When Blur arrived in Italy for the Lucca Summer Festival they did nothing but confirm all this. In addition to gliding far and wide on their discography, the quartet played for the first time Barbaric, a magnetic piece that the audience sang by heart, despite having been released the day before, which amazed Albarn himself. The concert kicked off with another single from The Ballad of Darren, St. Charles Square, which brings back 90s Blur; the decade that characterized the first part of the concert, with the surprise of Tracy Jacks, so far kept out of the lineup. A lineup which, on the other hand, confirmed the stature of The Narcissist, a song from the new album destined to become a classic. Despite the thirty-five year career and a not so green age, Albarn’s complicity on stage, smiles and raised arms and the warmth of the audience made the concert a celebration of this Blur moment, not a retrospective. When there were problems with the system, the group’s reaction was to play Intermission, not included in the lineup, but chosen to give the technicians time to find a solution.

«Fantastic», says Albarn when Tender goes off, still sung by the chorus of the crowd, and before launching into the final The Universal, sung wearing the famous Fila jacket from the Boys and Girls video. A few days after its release, The Ballad of Darren it outsold all the rest of the UK top ten and became Damon Albarn’s second number one in a year, after Gorillaz’ Cracker Island. Data that marry with an album that doesn’t chase time; it exalts it in all its chiaroscuro.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

