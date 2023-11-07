BMKÖS/Mayer: 1.5 million euros to strengthen Austria as a music location – mica

Vienna (OTS) – The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS) is making an additional 1.5 million available to the Austrian Music Fund, as the central funding institution in music, to support Austrian musicians in key future areas. State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer, together with the chairman of the Austrian Music Fund Georg Tomandl and the managing director of the Austrian Music Fund Harry Fuchs, announced this today at a press conference.

The additional funds will be used to implement pilot projects to strengthen Austria as a music location over the next three years. Specifically, an additional amount of 220,000 euros per year is earmarked for tour support Music Fund for the first time, comprehensive support for international concerts and tours is possible. In addition, the new format OMF+ will be established: 280,000 euros per year will be available for better, more professional distribution of Austrian music to a wide audience.

“Austria is, both culturally and economically, an important music country and an important music location – and not just in classical music. We have to ensure that it stays that way and is expanded further. We all know that Austrian music is heard. But the space it occupies could be even larger, it could become even louder, show even more presence. To ensure that this can happen, we would like to take the next step together with the Austrian Music Fund today. The BMKÖS will make a total of 1.5 million euros available to Austrian musicians over the next three years,” said Art and Culture State Secretary Andrea Mayer. “This will enable the Austrian Music Fund to support international tours for the first time and also strengthen the visibility of Austrian musicians on digital marketplaces.”

“Especially in the last ten years, the local music landscape has developed noticeably positively. At the same time, the global music industry has also changed radically. Today’s environment demands new approaches, not least when it comes to contemporary marketing activities. A market like the Austrian one, with its manageable size, is structurally disadvantaged. This increasingly brings with it the absolute need to think and work internationally right from the start. The capital to be deployed and the risk are significantly higher than before,” said Georg Tomandl, chairman of the Austrian Music Fund.

“The basic prerequisite for a successful and viable Austrian music landscape is an internationally competitive quality of productions and strong local structures that can implement innovative marketing concepts with the appropriate financial resources at home and abroad. And this is exactly where contemporary funding concepts come into play: The already established production funding, sufficiently endowed domestic and foreign tour funding, appropriate marketing funding, information and capacity building offers, permanent market observations and international networking must be the measure of all things,” said Harry Fuchs, managing director of Austrian Music Fund.

About the Austrian Music Fund

The Austrian Music Fund was launched by the federal government in 2005 as a public-private partnership with well-known institutions in Austrian musical life to promote professional Austrian music productions. It is open to all music creators, performers, music producers, music publishers and labels living in Austria.

The annual budget of the Öst.Musikfonds amounted to 1.57 million euros in 2023. With the through that Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS) Additional funds made available amounting to EUR 500,000 annually and increasing contributions from private partners are the annual budget of the Öst.Musikfonds from 2024 around EUR 2.2 million.

At the center of the activities of the Öst.Musikfonds The aim is to promote – and thus enable – high-quality music productions by musicians living in Austria or music productions with Austrian influences in all musical genres. Between 2005 and 2022, 1,070 music productions were funded with a total of 12.97 million euros (including 2.1 million euros for the production of music videos and, since its introduction with Call 44, a total of 623,210 euros in marketing funding). As part of the tour support, live tours in Austria were supported, which were previously approved for application Music Fund supported productions. Up to and including 2022, a total of 1.74 million euros were paid out for 319 tours.

In addition, the Öst.Musikfonds under the umbrella brand “Austrian Music Export”. mica music austria Music export funding projects.

The sponsors and financing partners of the music fund: Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Public Service and Sport, AKM/GFÖM, Austro Mechana/SKE Foundation, Association of the film and music industry, IFPI/LSG producers, ÖSTIG/LSG performers, City of Vienna/MA7. Thanks to the media cooperation partners ProSiebenSat.1 PULS 4 and Kronehit can individual from Öst.Musikfonds Funded productions will be provided with advertising time on the channels mentioned.

All information about Music Fund as well as the supported productions and tours

www.musikfonds.at & www.toursupport.at

Share this: Facebook

X

