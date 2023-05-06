BMKÖS publishes a comprehensive study on visitor behavior in art and culture – mica

Vienna (OTS) – The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Public Service and Sport (BMKÖS) today published the long-awaited study on audience behavior after the corona pandemic. Under the title “Cultural Participation in Austria. Visiting cultural events, cultural institutions and sites” in December and January 2023, the SORA Institute representatively surveyed whether and how cultural offerings in Austria were used.

State Secretary for Art and Culture Andrea Mayer described the study as “an important basis for an evidence-based cultural policy”. “In the fall there was much talk of a major audience crisis – it was claimed that ’50 percent is the new sold out’. We wanted to counter these anecdotal findings with figures and therefore commissioned this study.”said the Secretary of State. “Fortunately, the figures now available do not confirm the bad news that is often circulated. Although there is a certain loss of audience in all categories, there is also a positive trend towards 2023. For me, as the person responsible for cultural policy, the long-term results of the study are particularly exciting. Cultural participation seems to be inherited in Austria in the same way as the level of education. At this point – with the children and young people and thus the audience of the future – we have to start even more in the future.”

Overall, the study identifies four percent of the population as “heavy visitors to culture”, 18 percent as “regular visitors” of arts and culture, 59 percent as “peripheral visitors”, and 19 percent as “non-visitors”. “.

The central element of the study is research into the changes in audience behavior caused by the corona pandemic. The number of people who attended at least one cultural event in 2019 and were among the non-visitors in 2022 ranges between 11 and 18 percent, depending on the category. However, these numbers are reduced across all categories if you look at which people state that they want to increase their cultural visits again in 2023. Against this background, the authors of the study come to the conclusion that the thesis that the majority of the cultural audience has withdrawn during the course of the pandemic has not been confirmed.

The reasons given for the decline in cultural attendance are very different. With regard to theater performances, around 30 percent of those people who went to the theater less in 2022 than in 2019 say that this is generally due to the lack of or declining interest in theater, 30 percent also give “too expensive/to save” as the reason, 18 percent say that they have less time, 15 percent that there are less appealing performances, and 14 percent each “because of the Corona measures/rules” and “new or different interests and hobbies”.

The study establishes a direct connection – in addition to structural factors such as demographic change and the increasing risk of poverty in view of current economic developments – between cultural affinity and the level of education. Of all the demographic characteristics surveyed, the formal educational qualification shows the highest correlation with the frequency of cultural visits.

“The close connection between educational qualifications and cultural participation still results today due to different resources, especially in terms of the extent of cultural capital,” according to the study authors. “47 percent of all regular culture visitors say they come from a family interested in art and culture, compared to 20 percent of infrequent visitors and 12 percent of non-visitors. School does not compensate for these differences later on: 46 percent of all regular cultural visitors say that their school days encouraged their interest in art and culture, but only 23 percent of all infrequent visitors and 15 percent of all those who do not attend cultural events or visit art sites.”

Against this background, the BMKÖS contacted the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research prior to the publication of the study.

“In the coming weeks, we will work with the Ministry of Education to determine whether there are any sensible measures to supplement the existing ones that can inspire more young people for art and culture in the long term.”, said State Secretary Mayer. “Particular attention should be paid to secondary level 1, i.e. the 10 to 14 year olds, because here we can reach the broadest strata of the population.”

