BMW invests 1.3 billion in China for the production of electric cars and batteries

BMW has announced an investment of 1.3 billion euros to produce its future range of electric cars and related batteries in China starting in 2026. “The integration of the Neue Klasse into our production in China is linked to the creation of a high-voltage battery assembly line for the next, and then the sixth, generation of batteries and will contribute significantly to the further electrification of our portfolio and thus to the success of our company,” said, Milan Nedeljkovic, member of the BMW board of directors and head of production in Shenyang, China.

The investment will be made by the Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive, founded in 2003 to develop production in China, where the German group has been present since 1994. This should create 2,000 jobs, in addition to the 30,000 employees currently employed by the group in China.

Like its German competitors, China is also the world‘s largest market for electric vehicles for BMW. As for future targets, the group hopes that electric vehicle sales will account for half of its global deliveries by 2030. BMW already produces its own electric batteries at its Shenyang site and in three of its German factories. Three more battery plants are planned in Hungary, Mexico and the United States.