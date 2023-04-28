BMW, no key for the car: the smartphone does everything

ROME – After the introduction in 2021 on Apple devices (iPhone and Apple Watch), BMW is now launching the Digital Key Plus also on the latest generation Android smartphones. The electronic key, like the physical one, can therefore be configured to activate the various welcome functions such as the flashing of the light clusters or the lighting projected in the area underneath the car.

The Digital Key Plus is currently available for Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Ultra smartphones to which the Google Pixel 7 Pro is added, as well as some older models based on the Android 13.1 operating system or later (Samsung S22+, S22 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, Z Fold4, Z Fold3, Note20 Ultra in markets with Samsung Wallet of Bahrain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE, UK, Qatar; Google Pixel 6 Pro). In practice, a smartphone with Digital Key Plus is able to completely replace the original vehicle key with extended functionality, thanks to the ultra-wideband (UWB) close-range digital radio technology, which offers very precise localization with maximum security possible.

The accuracy of the Uwb band also ensures that the risk of relay attacks, in which the radio signal is jammed or intercepted by malicious actors, is virtually eliminated. The Munich company, for example, worked in collaboration with Google to develop the corresponding specifications with partners and set them as a global standard for the automotive industry through the Car Connectivity Consortium. The aim of the BMW Group is to offer digital access to the vehicle to all users, regardless of the smartphone operating system used.

The next step in the development provides for the possibility of making the full range of access functions available on Android devices. Compatibility with the Mountain View giant’s operating system is available in vehicles equipped with Digital Key Plus produced after November 2022 and a forthcoming remote software update will also extend the functionality to those produced before that date. (Maurilio Rigo)