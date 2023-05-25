BMW, the electrified range protagonist at the Cannes Film Festival together with the zero-emission yacht “The Icon”

ROME – BMW is once again a protagonist at the Cannes Film Festival with a fleet of over two hundred electrified cars. The Munich company thus confirms its role as official partner of the prestigious film festival by making its 100% electric or plug-in hybrid models, such as the brand new XM, available to the organizers.







Visitors to the film festival at the Port de Cannes can also witness the debut of the innovative boat “The Icon” developed and built by BMW in collaboration with the nautical manufacturer Tyde.







The Icon, whose futuristic design is the result of the BMW Group Designworks studio, offers emission-free mobility on water and embodies a different progressive interpretation of luxury.







At the 76th edition of the international event, the BMW Films division also recounts its tradition in film production dedicated to its models in the main roles of exciting short films such as the famous The Escape and The Hire. “We are delighted to be able to continue our official partnership with the Cannes Film Festival – said Jens Thiemer, senior vice president customer & brand BMW – The festival is committed to becoming younger, more innovative and more digital, which makes this partnership the ideal platform for our luxury products. We celebrate in Cannes the premiere of the new BMW Films production, the latest production of our legendary series. Furthermore, with both The Icon and the i7 M70 xDrive, we are creating a compelling mix of luxury, innovation and sustainability.”







The fully electric iX M60 xDrive and the XM, the first high performance plug-in hybrid model by BMW M, will therefore parade on the asphalt “red carpet”. Under the spotlights of the event also the iX5 Hydrogen with hydrogen fuel cell technology another way towards the sustainable mobility of the future.







It should also be noted that on board the i7, festival guests will be able to discover the BMW Theater screen, the 31.3-inch panoramic display located in the rear of the all-electric sedan. The Theater Screen, with Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, extends from the roof to the front seatbacks and spans nearly the entire width of the cabin to deliver infotainment that transforms the second row of seats into a exclusive movie theater “on the road”. (Maurilio Rigo)