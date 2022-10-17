Original title: BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”!

BoA “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909” main poster

Sohu Korean Entertainment News BoA leads the show with stable hosting skills in “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”.

It is reported that the JTBC music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909” in which BoA is the MC is a global music show prepared for all K-POP fans around the world. Documentary videos of the world of music, etc., aroused heated discussions.

Screenshot of BoA’s appearance on “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”

BoA is the MC who challenged the music program for the first time since her debut through “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”. She said, “On the one hand, I was very nervous, but I was even more excited because I could show everyone good music and a good stage every week.” From the first broadcast, it has attracted the attention of the audience with its clean, Sense-filled eloquence.

It is worth mentioning that BoA not only accurately conveyed the lines with a characteristic firm tone, but also has a distinctive ability to resonate, loving reactions, appropriate improvisations and actors emanating from a wealth of experience and enthusiasm. Interactive exchanges were conducted and received favorable comments.

In addition, BoA sang songs on the spot, or guided the audience to respond, making the stage more colorful. Each episode broadcasted a variety of styles to add to the fun of watching, and it also made people look forward to her active performance in the future.

On the other hand, ‘MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909’, which shows BoA’s unique charm, will be broadcast on JTBC every Saturday at 3:40 pm, so stay tuned.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: