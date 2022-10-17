Home Entertainment BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC’s music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”! _stage_world_audience
Entertainment

BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC’s music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”! _stage_world_audience

by admin
BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC’s music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”! _stage_world_audience

Original title: BoA shows stable hosting skills in JTBC music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”!

BoA “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909” main poster

Sohu Korean Entertainment News BoA leads the show with stable hosting skills in “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”.

It is reported that the JTBC music program “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909” in which BoA is the MC is a global music show prepared for all K-POP fans around the world. Documentary videos of the world of music, etc., aroused heated discussions.

Screenshot of BoA’s appearance on “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”

BoA is the MC who challenged the music program for the first time since her debut through “MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909”. She said, “On the one hand, I was very nervous, but I was even more excited because I could show everyone good music and a good stage every week.” From the first broadcast, it has attracted the attention of the audience with its clean, Sense-filled eloquence.

It is worth mentioning that BoA not only accurately conveyed the lines with a characteristic firm tone, but also has a distinctive ability to resonate, loving reactions, appropriate improvisations and actors emanating from a wealth of experience and enthusiasm. Interactive exchanges were conducted and received favorable comments.

In addition, BoA sang songs on the spot, or guided the audience to respond, making the stage more colorful. Each episode broadcasted a variety of styles to add to the fun of watching, and it also made people look forward to her active performance in the future.

On the other hand, ‘MUSIC UNIVERSE K-909’, which shows BoA’s unique charm, will be broadcast on JTBC every Saturday at 3:40 pm, so stay tuned.Return to Sohu, see more

See also  World Press Photo 2022, the best photos of the year tell the story of the wounds of the world

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Smart grandparents: “Mirror of Italy” organizes free video...

Campara (Golden Goose): “Sustainability is challenging, but also...

Park Ji Hoon starring in the new drama...

Meunier, CEO of Jeep in Paris: “Auto shows...

Academia and industry leaders gathered at Tsinghua University...

DIOR MAISON 2023 Early Spring Collection

Xu Anhua receives Zhang Zhengui Lunmei, chairman of...

Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX...

Commemorating the upcoming release of “Thor 4” MovieNEX,...

Todd Snyder x New Balance 237 “City Gym”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy