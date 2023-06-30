Boa Vista shareholders approve sale to Equifax — amid protests

Boa Vista shareholders have just approved the sale of the credit bureau to Equifax, marking the conclusion of a transaction that has faced strong resistance from part of the shareholder base.

The vote was won by a certain margin.

Of the total shares present at the meeting, around 69% voted in favor, 30% voted against and less than 1% abstained. Shareholders representing more than 90% of the company’s shares were present.

For the vote to be approved it was necessary that 50% of the capital plus 1 vote in favour.

From the outset, Equifax had an advantage: it already owned 10% of the capital and had the support of the São Paulo Commercial Association (ACSP), which owned another 30% and received more favorable terms than the rest of the shareholders. .

Equifax’s proposal included a service provision agreement under which Equifax will pay BRL 14.5 million per year to have access to ACSP data on an exclusive basis for a period of 15 years.

Despite the margined victory, the vote was not exactly peaceful.

At the meeting, the JGP voted against and decided to speak out “to register some concerns regarding the operation,” as stated in the minutes of the AGE.

The first is what she called an “ACSP conflict of interest.”

“If the amount of ACSP’s service agreement were brought to present value, it would represent approximately 12% of the market value of ACSP’s interest in the company. Or, seen another way, such a benefit would represent a premium of 12% in relation to the price received by the other shareholders.”

JGP further said that “the best governance practice would be for the ACSP to abstain from voting,” as did Equifax.

JGP also questioned the sale price, which “is far from the value the company has for Equifax.”

The price, said the manager, is equivalent to a 50% discount on Equifax’s EV/EBITDA multiple over the last 12 months and “does not reflect the relevant synergies and strategic importance given the relevance of the asset and the country.”

JGP further noted that the award presented by Equifax was based on a short period of time “where small caps were extremely undervalued.”

Equifax countered the criticism by saying the offer value represents an 89% premium to the December 15 close (the day before the offer) and a 65% premium to the average price for the 30 trading sessions prior to December 15.

“In addition to being beneficial to shareholders from an economic point of view, the operation aims to create a solid business structure based on the integrated performance of EFX and Boa Vista in the credit bureau market in Brazil.”

In voting in favor of the transaction, ACSP said that it “does not have any particular benefit or conflict of interest in relation to matters on the agenda.”

“The signing of the non-competition agreement with EFX Brasil and EFX does not represent a particular benefit either, insofar as the consideration provided therein does not result from the position of ACSP shareholder,” said the association.

With the approval of the sale, Boa Vista shareholders will have to decide, between the 17th and the 31st of July, whether they prefer to receive R$ 8 per share in cash; BRL 7.20 in cash and 0.0008 of an Equifax BDR; or R$5.33 in common shares of Equifax Brasil and R$2.67 in cash or 0.0027 of an Equifax BDR.

The cash portion will be adjusted by the IPCA from May 10th until the day before the closing of the transaction.

