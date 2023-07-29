Board pizza – very easy recipe to make!

Without a doubt, this tray pizza recipe is not only delicious but also super easy to make. Super cute and practical, it’s the perfect choice for those who love pizza, but don’t have much skill with pasta.

And with our tips, making this dough will be even easier.

The best and easiest board pizza you’ll ever try!

square pizza

It’s likely that you’ve seen few square pizzas out there, since it’s usually served in the shape of a disc.

But be aware that pizza on the tray is not a Brazilian invention. In Italy it is quite common to find what they call “Pizza Al Taglio” which is nothing more than a dough baked in a rectangular shape consumed in pieces.

And that’s exactly what I’m going to teach you today!

easy pizza dough

This is undeniably a recipe that even those who are not used to dealing with pasta can risk making. You won’t need to knead the dough, much less the need for a mixer.

Also, as we won’t need to make a round disk, you don’t have to worry that it will not have such a beautiful shape, since the tray will help a lot to make your pizza very straight.

Tips to make your pizza perfect

This is undeniably one of the easiest pasta I’ve ever made, but some tips will help you make it even more perfect, such as:

The dough will not be smoothThe. Also, it will be very sticky, since it will be very hydrated. This will make your pizza lighter and fluffier;You will need to let it ferment for a few hours.. That’s right, for a perfect result, you need to let your dough rest in the fridge for at least 8 hours. But if you leave it for 24 hours, the result will be even more perfect;Your pizza will rise a lot in the oven. Once you’ve spread your dough out on the board, chances are you won’t notice much growth when you’re resting. But I assure you, it will grow a lot in the oven;Spread your dough well. Precisely because it rises more in the oven, it’s important to spread your dough well, especially if you don’t like it too doughy (which is not our case lol…);The oil on the tray is essentialas it will help the dough not to stick, in addition to bringing a slight crunch;Finish your pizza with more cheese and rest. As the dough needs a little more time to bake, the cheese is likely to be a little more dry. So, as soon as you take the pizza out of the oven, finish with plenty of cheese and let it rest. This time, in addition to making the cheese melt, will also help the dough to finish baking.

How to make the best board pizza

Prep Time:

20 minutes

Cook Time:

20 minutes

Additional Time:

8 hours

Total Time:

8 hours 40 minutes

Fluffy, delicious and easy to make! I’m sure you’ll love this board pizza.

Ingredients

4 and 1/2 cups of wheat flour; 2 teaspoons of salt; 1 and 1/2 teaspoons of biological yeast; 1 teaspoon of sugar; 3 tablespoons of olive oil; 2 and 3/4 cup of warm water; olive oil to grease the mold; tomato sauce and cheese as much as you like.

Instructions

Start by mixing the flour, salt, sugar and yeast; Then add the olive oil and gradually mix in the water; The amount of water can vary more or less. The ideal is to make your dough very sticky; Mix well with a spoon, cover and let the dough rise for 2 hours or until it doubles in size; at least 8 hours. The maximum time in the fridge is 24 hours; After that time, divide your dough into 2 and spread it on a greased board with plenty of olive oil; After this time, it will be easier to spread the dough all over the board. Then let it grow for another 25 min; Then add a layer of grated cheese, spread the sauce well on top and finish with a bigger layer of cheese. If you want to add other types of stuffing, feel free;Bake it to bake in a preheated oven at maximum temperature for 20 minutes or until the raisins are golden brown on the sides;Finish by adding a layer of grated cheese and let it rest for 5 to 10 min; Serve then.

