Boca decides between Riquelme and Macri, in an election in which Milei plays

The idol against the power. The popular against the audience. Sportswear versus shirt. The club against the companies. Personalism against management. Both the ruling party and the opposition have different metaphors to describe what will be disputed today in the Bombonera. It is not a football match, but something more important: the xeneize perspective in the next four years.

The elections in Boca, which will be held after two postponements – from December 2 to 3 and then from December 3 to December 17 – have never so clearly confronted two visions of the club, of football and even of Argentina. Juan Román Riquelme and Mauricio Macri – who is a candidate for vice and has his former minister Andrés Ibarra as the head of the ticket – will compete after the endless judicial duel that still continues and muddied the elections to unsuspected limits.

President Javier Milei will go to vote, as if to add another additive to the enormous party politicization that Boca acquired in recent decades, since the club served as a springboard for Macri to reach the Head of the Buenos Aires Government and the Casa Rosada.

In a Bombonera converted by three giant tents, which will make it possible to fulfill the dream of stepping on the grass, 94,188 people are authorized to vote between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. The two forces anticipate that the 36 thousand of the 2019 elections will be far exceeded, when the Jorge Amor Ameal-Riquelme formula defeated the lists made up of Christian Gribaudo-Juan Carlos Crespi and José Beraldi-Royco Ferrari.

That election marked the end of 24 uninterrupted years of Macri rule in the club and the beginning of a direct confrontation that worsened in this election year, especially when Macri confirmed that he was going to be part of the opposition list. To this is now added the participation of Milei, who confirmed her presence on the social network X (ex Twitter). “Yes,” she responded to a post by journalist Martín Liberman. The libertarian president, active member number 76,296, will vote at table 20.

The elections had been left in limbo after the opposition judicialized them and accused the ruling party of “serious irregularities in the registers.” This complaint led to the intervention of Judge Alejandra Abrevaya, who suspended the elections. However, Chamber E of the Civil Appeals Chamber considered that the ruling in the first instance was incorrectly granted, revoked it and set an election date for this Sunday. At the end of the week, the opposition presented a new precautionary measure, which is also being processed in the court of Abrevaya –sister of Sergio Abrevaya, who was part of the Together for Change coalition–, in which they requested that the 13,364 members objected will vote in tables separate from the rest. That was granted, which prompted an official statement from the club: “The judge demonstrated clear collusion with Ibarra and Macri. It is of notable institutional gravity,” she noted. The 13,364 objected members must vote separately and may be filmed with the intervening observer of the General Inspection of Justice (IGJ).