Boca draw in Rosario and victory for San Lorenzo that keeps them in the fight

A very hot game was lived in Arroyito. is that they played Central Rosary y Boca y tied 2 to 2with 10 minutes of extra time and with some very interesting goals, like the one from Lautaro Giaccone leaving Valentín Barco on the way, the boy who appeared in the last few games and for whom Boca is very excited, began by describing Román Iucht in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

The meeting had everything: controversies, verbal exchange, expelled the two technicians, first Miguel Angel Russo and then Jorge Almiron. Central was up twice, the second goal of Alejo Velizthat of the transitory tie of Martin Payero and then, when the referee determined that 10 minutes of additional time should be played, Nicholas Figal put the game 2-2 at the last minute

In Argentine soccer it is not a frequent occurrence that so many minutes are added from the time that is lost due to substitutions, due to players who can be left lying on the floor, due to the expulsions of the coaches in this case, but that it is something infrequent does not stop being fair. It remains to be seen if this, which is not a usual dynamic, becomes a slightly more repeated methodology.

Boca ended up “celebrating”, because a tie in the rich history of the club is not cause for celebration, but it is to have rescued something. And fundamentally that idea that little by little Jorge Almirón’s intention to mark what the team’s DNA will be is beginning to be inoculated within the squad.

The next game will be on Saturday against Racing and, as training sessions accumulate, the idea is to continue having his idea and applying it to the players so that they can express it on the field of play

For the purpose of expressing Lautaro Giaccone, one of the figures of Rosario Central, He declared after the game and confirmed in front of the microphones that it was a hot game, he talked about the match and also left a subliminal message for the Boca defense. “We knew that his weak point were 3 and 6Maybe they are going well forward but they have to learn to defend, so we tried to attack from that side and I think it went well, that’s why they came out at halftime”, the striker pointed out.

San Lorenzo, listen to paso firme

Early in the morning, at the infrequent hour of 11 in the morning, in the Nuevo Gasómetro, Saint Lawrence He reconfirmed that it is a team that should never be considered dead until the last minute of the game.

It costs a lot to score goals against the Cyclone, where he saved yesterday Facundo Altamirano (due to Augusto Batalla’s injury), and at the last minute, when it seemed that the game against Platense had an inexorable fate of a goalless draw and without playing a good game, got an agonizing win.

A ball that fell in the Calamar area was lowered by Federico Gattoni and Raphael Perezin a combination between two central markers, gave the cyclone a victory as has occurred so many times in the cycle insinuate.

A victory as celebrated as it is necessary to stay on top of the standings as River’s escort. El Millonario has 33 points and San Lorenzo has 27, in an exceptional campaign.

