Boca is interested in two players trained in the Belgrano youth academy

Boca seeks to reinforce its squad for the second semester. Far from the leading positions in the Professional League, but among those classified to the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores, Xeneize hits the market strong, with the intention of improving the team.

Juan Román Riquelme, vice president of Boca, announced that players will arrive. Coach Jorge Almirón indicated that he is looking for, among other positions, a striker on the right and a creative midfielder. There appear two players formed by Belgrano, who are abroad.

The names that came out are that of Renzo Saravia, a 30-year-old winger who is about to part ways with Atlético Mineiro, with the pass in his possession.

Renzo Saravia, who is about to leave Atético Mineiro, sounds in Boca. (Atletico Mineiro Press)

The other two for whom there may be negotiations are Facundo Farías de Colón, a player for whom Boca was already interested in the previous season, and Lucas Zelarrayán, who is one of the figures of the Columbus Crews of the American MLS, and who also belongs to to the Armenian national team.

“El Chino” Lucas Zelarayan breaks it in the MLS and Boca’s interest sounds. (AP)

He also has Lautaro Gianetti in the folder, a defender whose contract with Vélez expires on December 31, who intends to continue in Liniers’ team to be free at the end of the year, and also stay to add in a very difficult moment in football for Fortín.

In addition, the leadership of Boca Juniors reached an agreement with Inter Milan for the transfer of Facundo Colidio.