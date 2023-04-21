Boca Juniors wants to end its negative streak against Rosario Central

Rosario Central receives Boca Juniors next Sunday, April 23 for date 13 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, starting at 3:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium.

The teams come to the match with the need to win. The visit suffered a fall on the last date, while the local comes from a tie at the Monumental Presidente José Fierro stadium.

In the previous day, Rosario Central equalized the game against Atlético Tucumán 2-2. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 3 wins and 1 draw, in which they have scored 3 goals and scored 8 goals against the rival.

Boca Juniors comes to this match with a loss against Estudiantes by 0-1. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 1 win and 3 lost games. He has managed to score 6 goals and received 7.

In the history of the last days, the teams showed 2 wins for the local, 1 for the visitor and a total of 2 tied duels. The last match between the two in this championship was on August 17, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they ended up equalizing at 0.

The local is in third place with 22 points (6 PG – 4 PE – 2 PP), while the visitor reached 14 points and is placed in 19th place in the tournament (4 PG – 2 PE – 6 PP). .

The referee in charge of directing the match will be Ariel Penel.

N° Equipment Pts. Pj Pg Pe Pp Df 1 River Plate 30 12 10 0 2 17 2 Saint Lawrence 24 12 7 3 2 9 3 Central Rosary 22 12 6 4 2 2 4 workshops 21 12 6 3 3 10 19 Boca Juniors 14 12 4 2 6 1

Rosario Central and Boca Juniors hours, depending on the country

Argentina: 3:30 p.m.

Colombia and Peru: 1:30 p.m.

El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 2:30 p.m.

