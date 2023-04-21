Boca Juniors wants to end its negative streak against Rosario Central

Rosario Central receives Boca Juniors next Sunday, April 23 for date 13 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, starting at 3:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium.
The teams come to the match with the need to win. The visit suffered a fall on the last date, while the local comes from a tie at the Monumental Presidente José Fierro stadium.
In the previous day, Rosario Central equalized the game against Atlético Tucumán 2-2. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 3 wins and 1 draw, in which they have scored 3 goals and scored 8 goals against the rival.
Boca Juniors comes to this match with a loss against Estudiantes by 0-1. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 1 win and 3 lost games. He has managed to score 6 goals and received 7.
In the history of the last days, the teams showed 2 wins for the local, 1 for the visitor and a total of 2 tied duels. The last match between the two in this championship was on August 17, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they ended up equalizing at 0.
The local is in third place with 22 points (6 PG – 4 PE – 2 PP), while the visitor reached 14 points and is placed in 19th place in the tournament (4 PG – 2 PE – 6 PP). .
The referee in charge of directing the match will be Ariel Penel.
|N°
|Equipment
|Pts.
|Pj
|Pg
|Pe
|Pp
|Df
|1
|River Plate
|30
|12
|10
|0
|2
|17
|2
|Saint Lawrence
|24
|12
|7
|3
|2
|9
|3
|Central Rosary
|22
|12
|6
|4
|2
|2
|4
|workshops
|21
|12
|6
|3
|3
|10
|19
|Boca Juniors
|14
|12
|4
|2
|6
|1
DataFactory
Rosario Central and Boca Juniors hours, depending on the country
- Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
- Colombia and Peru: 1:30 p.m.
- El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.
- Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 2:30 p.m.