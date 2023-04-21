Home » Boca Juniors wants to end its negative streak against Rosario Central
Boca Juniors wants to end its negative streak against Rosario Central

Rosario Central receives Boca Juniors next Sunday, April 23 for date 13 of the Argentina – Professional League 2023 tournament, starting at 3:30 p.m. (Argentine time) at the Gigante de Arroyito stadium.

The teams come to the match with the need to win. The visit suffered a fall on the last date, while the local comes from a tie at the Monumental Presidente José Fierro stadium.

In the previous day, Rosario Central equalized the game against Atlético Tucumán 2-2. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 3 wins and 1 draw, in which they have scored 3 goals and scored 8 goals against the rival.

Boca Juniors comes to this match with a loss against Estudiantes by 0-1. With irregular results in the most recent 4 rounds, the team has 1 win and 3 lost games. He has managed to score 6 goals and received 7.

In the history of the last days, the teams showed 2 wins for the local, 1 for the visitor and a total of 2 tied duels. The last match between the two in this championship was on August 17, in the Argentina – Liga Profesional 2022 tournament, and they ended up equalizing at 0.

The local is in third place with 22 points (6 PG – 4 PE – 2 PP), while the visitor reached 14 points and is placed in 19th place in the tournament (4 PG – 2 PE – 6 PP). .

The referee in charge of directing the match will be Ariel Penel.

Equipment Pts. Pj Pg Pe Pp Df
1 River Plate 30 12 10 0 2 17
2 Saint Lawrence 24 12 7 3 2 9
3 Central Rosary 22 12 6 4 2 2
4 workshops 21 12 6 3 3 10
19 Boca Juniors 14 12 4 2 6 1
Rosario Central and Boca Juniors hours, depending on the country
  • Argentina: 3:30 p.m.
  • Colombia and Peru: 1:30 p.m.
  • El Salvador, Mexico (Mexico) and Nicaragua: 12:30 p.m.
  • Venezuela and Chile (Santiago): 2:30 p.m.

