Home » Boca loses 2-0 with Godoy Cruz, at the end of the first half
Entertainment

Boca loses 2-0 with Godoy Cruz, at the end of the first half

by admin
Boca loses 2-0 with Godoy Cruz, at the end of the first half

Boca started asleep in Mendoza, played a forgettable first half and Godoy Cruz beat it 2-0. The locals opened the account after 16 minutes with a penalty from Diego Rodríguez and increased the numbers to 39 with a great goal from Hernán López Muñoz, Diego Maradona’s nephew.

Tomba dominated from the start and at 4 he had the first one-on-one, but Sergio Romero narrowed down Tadeo Allende, who received a great pass from López Muñoz. Then came the penalty and just when Boca matched the actions -between 25 and 35-, Tomba put together a great play and 8 scored the second.


See also  GCDS crowns the dream of a boutique in Capri, between accessories and ceramics

You may also like

The 12 constellations are the most affectionate and...

Who is Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, the candidate who...

predictions for love, health and work for each...

Yesterday was Stephen Chow’s 61st birthday and he...

Together for Change: “To burst the polls, on...

Dragon Boat Festival movie box office exceeded 300...

How will the temperature be this Friday in...

The movie “She Who Disappeared” was released nationwide,...

The CNV will allow MEP and CCL to...

Ge You and Shu Qi return to Feng...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy