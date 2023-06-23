Boca loses 2-0 with Godoy Cruz, at the end of the first half

Boca started asleep in Mendoza, played a forgettable first half and Godoy Cruz beat it 2-0. The locals opened the account after 16 minutes with a penalty from Diego Rodríguez and increased the numbers to 39 with a great goal from Hernán López Muñoz, Diego Maradona’s nephew.

Tomba dominated from the start and at 4 he had the first one-on-one, but Sergio Romero narrowed down Tadeo Allende, who received a great pass from López Muñoz. Then came the penalty and just when Boca matched the actions -between 25 and 35-, Tomba put together a great play and 8 scored the second.





