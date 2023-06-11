Boca played poorly, but the VAR validated a goal from Benedetto and it was 1-1 with Lanús

Boca was right at the end, had the go-ahead from VAR and for that reason alone he added against Lanús. He played badly, had no ideas and made it clear that he is still aimless in the Professional League. In a full Bombonera, the “Garnet” was superior, but they finished by hand. Leandro Díaz broke the zero and Dario Benedetto matched him at the close, so much so that he was validated after a few minutes of suspense.

With so much steering wheel between the eleven, the roads led to a lot of possession of the owner of the house, but the reality is that lanus won that middle battle and it was the one that generated the most danger. With high points from Tomás Belmonte, but especially Matías Esquivel, the visit warned us often and forced good appearances from Javier García, who once again had a chance.

The Xeneize arrived in isolation, Benedetto was not fine and Oscar Romero wasted a chance with a header that ended up in the hands of Lucas Acosta. The point of agreement between the two during that passage was in defense: they failed oftenespecially the central duos.

And before the break, the one who made a mistake was Boca. Cristian Medina lost it in an outing, two rivals pressured him and a millimeter Juan Sánchez Miño’s center found the head of Tucuman Díaz, who left García without a chance and put the visit to the advantage.

Adjustments and a youth to the field

Touched, the locals came out determined to tie quickly and planted themselves in the rival field, but the ideas they still didn’t show up. With Benedetto isolated and Romero erratic, the chances did not appear.

The public tried to raise the team, but the reality is that the biggest ovation went to Aaron Anselminothe pampean (18 years old) who debuted in good shape, after winning a one-on-one with Franco Orosco.

The little football that was on the field was always put by Lanús. Sticking to his script, he got the upper hand and took care of it. Even generated the clearest possibilitiesBecause Díaz showed little but was always a threat and Lema’s centimeters complicated each set piece. What’s more, the center-back had the second, which Garcia saved, the best in Boca.

When it seemed that the three points were traveling to the south of the Buenos Aires suburbs, the local team put together their best play in attack and Benedetto he pushed her to the goalwho was only able to shout after three minutes, when the VAR confirmed that there was no forward position and validated it.

Thus, the “Xeneize” achieved the tie and took a point with taste to little de la Bombonera, in another day in which drive prevailed over ideas on the field of play. Again, there will be work during the week for Jorge Almirón.

