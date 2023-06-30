Home » Boca thrashed in the Libertadores and qualified first
Boca thrashed in the Libertadores and qualified first

Boca thrashed in the Libertadores and qualified first

Boca won convincingly yesterday, in a particular game, as they had an incredibly weak group in the Libertadores Cupexplained Román Iucht in Modo Fontevecchiaby Net TV and Radio Perfil (FM 101.9).

With what was done, especially in the second half, Jorge Almirón’s team thrashed Monagas 4-0 from Venezuela. Based on this result, Xeneize managed to establish itself and finish first in its group, with the testimonial value of the first goal of Valentine Boatone of the great youth projects.

The meeting also served to Luis Vazquez, striker who is usually an alternative, takes out “the mufa” with a couple of goals. The first, it is worth remembering, had been Marcelo Weigandt.

Riquelme dreams of a former Independiente player to reinforce Boca Juniors

Furthermore, after the blow for the 4-0 defeat against Godoy Cruza week ago, the victory this Thursday helped to improve the image and outline in another way, thinking about what is to come.

And in his baptism of goal, Barco expressed that “we had already achieved the objective of going to the round of 16 and now we are first, which was another of the objectives. In addition, we did it playing well, this is the path”.

“Do my first goal at La Bombonera It was something I dreamed of since I arrived at the club. They made me want to celebrate with the fans and that’s why I hung from the fence,” concluded the Boca footballer.

Juan Román Riquelme confessed what he will use the money raised at his farewell for

See also  Neuquén elects its next governor this Sunday: who with the candidates

Good results in Copa Sudamericana

Besides, Defense and Justice they beat Millonarios de Colombia 3-1 and confirmed their classification. The same thing happened with Newell’swho drew 1-1 against Audax Italiano, finishing first in their group.

This is how the crosses of the next stage were formed: Sporting Cristal (Peru) – Emelec (Ecuador), Corinthians (Brazil) – Universitario (Peru), Barcelona (Ecuador) – students of La PlataIndependent Medellin (Colombia) – Saint LawrenceFreedom (Paraguay) – TigrePatronato (Argentina) – Botafogo (Brazil), Ñublense (Chile) – Audax Italiano (Chile) and Colo Colo (Chile) – América MG (Brazil).

JL

