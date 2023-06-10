Boca Vs Lanús: the history for a new date for the Professional League 2023

For the 20th date of the Professional Soccer League 2023, Boca will face lanus tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. at La Bombonera. It currently occupies the 10th position with 27 units, the product of eight wins, three draws and eight losses. In his last presentation he fell with Arsenal in Sarandí. From there, it is important to review the history of this meeting.

Throughout professionalism and amateurism, Boca and Lanús faced each other 143 times. Xeneize has 80 wins, 24 losses and 39 draws. The last time they met was on September 14, 2022. For the 19th date of the Professional League, the then set of Hugo Ibarra he took the victory by 1 to 0 with a goal from Dario Benedetto In the last minute.

Regarding the Garnet, it occupies the 6th position with 32 points through nine victories, five equalities and four falls. He scored 26 goals and conceded 17. So he is having a better campaign than Boca. That being said, he comes from being defeated by River by 2 to 0 in the Monumental. So it doesn’t come with confidence.

The formations of Boca and Lanús

Jorge Almiron will seek victory with these eleven: Javier Garcia; Facundo Roncaglia, Bruno Valdez, Nicolás Valentini, Valentín Barco; Pol Fernández, Cristian Medina, Equi Fernández, Juan Ramírez; Oscar Romero; Dario Benedetto. As can be seen, it is an alternative team from the enormous number of injured.

While on the Lanús side, he will present the following formation: Lucas Acosta; Juan Cáceres, Felipe Aguilar, Cristian Lema, Julio Soler; Raúl Loaiza, Tomás Belmonte, Matías Esquivel; Franco Orozco, Leandro Diaz and Pedro De la Vega. The engagement arbitrator will be Fernando Echenique and can be seen through “ESPN Premium”.



