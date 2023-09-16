Bodega and ASICS Collaborate to Release Limited Edition GEL-NYC “After-Hours” Shoe Inspired by Urban Landscapes

Boston Fashion House Bodega Partners with ASICS to Launch New GEL-NYC “After-Hours” Shoe

BOSTON – Boston-based fashion house Bodega has teamed up with renowned footwear brand ASICS to unveil their latest collaboration – the GEL-NYC “After-Hours” shoe. This joint venture brings together Bodega’s urban-inspired fashion sense and ASICS’ expertise in footwear design, resulting in a unique and stylish shoe that pays homage to the city that shaped them.

The design of the GEL-NYC “After-Hours” shoe draws inspiration from various urban landscapes and infrastructure. The upper portion of the shoe features a triangular pattern inspired by fences, not only giving it a distinct look but also ensuring breathability. The color scheme of Plum Truffle and Mole represents the faded asphalt pavements found in cities, while the Blazing Coral tone mimics the vibrant neon signs of Bodega’s store. Additionally, the shoe boasts a translucent brand logo on the side, symbolizing the interconnectedness of different urban facilities.

“Bodega x ASICS GEL-NYC is a tribute to the city that raised us,” stated Bodega, emphasizing the significance of their environment in shaping their designs. This collaboration aims to encapsulate the spirit and essence of the city in a fashionable and functional shoe.

The GEL-NYC “After-Hours” shoe is set to launch in September, with eager sneaker enthusiasts eagerly awaiting its release. The shoe will be available for purchase exclusively on Bodega’s official website starting September 29th. Due to its limited edition nature and high demand, interested consumers are advised to act quickly to secure their pair. The shoe will be priced at $180 USD.

Bodega’s partnership with ASICS has garnered attention from fashion and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Known for their unique and avant-garde designs, Bodega has built a reputation as a pioneer in the fashion industry. By collaborating with ASICS, a brand renowned for its innovative and high-quality footwear, the two companies are set to create a shoe that combines style and functionality seamlessly.

As the release date approaches, sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to get their hands on this coveted joint venture between Bodega and ASICS. The GEL-NYC “After-Hours” shoe promises to be a must-have item for anyone seeking to make a bold fashion statement while paying homage to the urban landscapes that inspired its creation.

