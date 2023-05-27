Home » Bodega x New Balance 610’s Latest Iteration “The Trail Less Taken” Is Officially Debuted
Entertainment

Bodega x New Balance 610’s Latest Iteration “The Trail Less Taken” Is Officially Debuted

by admin

Bodega, a famous Boston trend house, once again joined hands with New Balance to create a new work. This time, with the theme of New York pigeon racing culture, they cooperated to launch a joint iteration called “The Trail Less Taken” on the 610 model, paying tribute to the pigeon trainer “Live Action”.

The color matching of this shoe is inspired by the color of bird feathers. It uses blue-green mesh base supplemented by gray, black leather and suede trim, and is matched with contrasting details such as purple, red and mustard yellow to highlight the rich layers. With the support of sharp outlines, off-road shoelaces, and commemorative tags that highlight the identity of the cooperation, the overall design has both street texture and modern mountaineering style.

The Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” will be available June 9th at Bodega, New Balance and select retailers for $160.

See also  Xu Weining's own paintings and creations are all causal cycles | Artistic creation | There are words in the paintings

You may also like

Alberta Ferretti brings her dreamlike and at the...

Ichiko Aoba – Space Orphans

Home Trend Solution: BAPE Wooden Trash Can |...

DANKO JONES – video premiere for brand new...

JAAW – Supercluster

Cruise is back! “Mission Impossible: Deadly Reckoning Chapter...

We Came As Romans / The Caskets /...

ANNOUNCEMENT: State grants for composition 2024 – mica

spotlight | amber run – wienkonzert.com

Results of the 2nd Waves Nx Headphone Mixing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy