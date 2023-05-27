Bodega x New Balance 610’s Latest Iteration “The Trail Less Taken” Is Officially Debuted

Bodega, a famous Boston trend house, once again joined hands with New Balance to create a new work. This time, with the theme of New York pigeon racing culture, they cooperated to launch a joint iteration called “The Trail Less Taken” on the 610 model, paying tribute to the pigeon trainer “Live Action”.

The color matching of this shoe is inspired by the color of bird feathers. It uses blue-green mesh base supplemented by gray, black leather and suede trim, and is matched with contrasting details such as purple, red and mustard yellow to highlight the rich layers. With the support of sharp outlines, off-road shoelaces, and commemorative tags that highlight the identity of the cooperation, the overall design has both street texture and modern mountaineering style.

The Bodega x New Balance 610 “The Trail Less Taken” will be available June 9th at Bodega, New Balance and select retailers for $160.