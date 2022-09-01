Home Entertainment Bodega x Suicoke Kaw “One of One” newest joint series officially debut
Bodega x Suicoke Kaw “One of One” newest joint series officially debut

Bodega x Suicoke Kaw “One of One” newest joint series officially debut

The Japanese shoe brand Suicoke has brought a lot of joint works this year, including Carhartt WIP, UNUSED and GOOPiMADE. This time, the brand announced the latest joint series of shoes with the theme of denim with Bodega.

Bodega developed a new series “One of One” with Suicoke Kaw as the base, providing denim fabric as the upper, users are welcome to use it as a canvas for personalized custom design, whether it is embroidery, painting or patchwork. It can be realized, and with the passage of time, the denim fabric will record and show the traces of the years, and experience the exclusive shoes created by yourself. In addition, the Bodega logo will be visible on the buttons, and it will be finished with a tan midsole with two shades.

Bodega x Suicoke Kaw “One of One” will land on Bodega at 12:00 ET on September 2nd, with a suggested price of $220. Interested readers should pay attention.

