September 20, 2022, Shanghai – Body Glove, a world-renowned brand of surfing, water sports and outdoor leisure apparel, and Yeti Out, a music and creative group originating from East London, have launched a joint capsule collection “REZGO” to create retro-style street fashion . The co-branded series is now available on the micro-mall of Body Glove’s strategic partner in mainland China, BranDNA, as well as the Yeti Out micro-mall and Yeti Out’s official website. Body Glove and Yeti Out Launch Capsule Collection Create retro-inspired street fashion Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection This time, the “REZGO” capsule series jointly launched by Body Glove and Yeti Out draws inspiration from Body Glove’s 1990s trend clothing archives, uses Body Glove’s iconic logo design, and combines it with the Yeti Out logo to show a retro low-cost look True 8-bit visual aesthetic. The Body Glove iconic logo is combined with the Yeti Out logo, Demonstrates a retro lo-fi 8-bit visual aesthetic The Body Glove iconic logo is combined with the Yeti Out logo, Demonstrates a retro lo-fi 8-bit visual aesthetic In the capsule series, the T-shirt adopts the eye-catching fluorescent yellow as the main color as a whole, the front side uses the beach sunset surfing theme pattern, and the back side adds the iconic logo of Body Glove, which is composed of a Yeti logo vinyl record player. music theme. Reflective patterns are used on T-shirts, jackets, vests, and baseball caps. The high-sensitivity elements make the entire capsule collection an eye-catching outfit for beach party leaders. The five-piece baseball cap is designed to reflect the functionality of both brands outdoors and on the dance floor. The “REZGO” joint capsule collection presents the perfect combination of summer beach parties and retro dance music of the 90s. Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection Body Glove from California is the original innovator of surfing in the world, launching the world‘s first functional wetsuit and leading the fashion trend of swimwear and wetsuits. In the 1990s, the brand was stationed in large and small screens in the United States, developing products in the lifestyle field, and became a well-known subculture and pop culture symbol brand. Today, Body Glove inherits the brand’s pure California spirit and rich cultural heritage, and is a world-renowned outdoor, sports and lifestyle brand. Body Glove is not only an iconic brand of surfing in the world, It is also a famous subculture and pop culture brand. In the 1990s, Body Glove became Famous subculture, pop culture logo brand Will Smith on sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Wearing Body Glove ‘No Nukes’ short sleeves Yeti Out, a pioneering music and youth culture team, originates from East London, integrates Eastern and Western music and culture, and is committed to creating an energetic music scene. In recent years, Yeti Out has developed underground good voices from different regions of the world, built a Silk Road for underground musicians all over the world, and presented music lovers with a gluttonous feast one after another. Since the establishment of the brand, it has cooperated with many well-known musicians in the industry, and has also shined in various large fashion weeks and art festivals. The cooperation between Body Glove and Yeti Out is a collaboration between the spirit of outdoor sports and trendy music culture, as well as a retro presentation of trendy culture across time and space, marking the official landing of Body Glove street fashion style apparel products in the Chinese market. Body Glove is both purity and style. Since its founding in 1953, Body Glove has created a rich history of style in surfing and fashion. For lovers of world fashion and especially nostalgic style, Body Glove is a statement of casual and streetwear style. Millennials and young people of Generation Z are deeply fascinated by the cool elements and retro accumulation of Body Glove. Body Glove encourages people to pursue love, whether at sea or on the street. Body Glove has participated many times and cooperated with large-scale music festivals, including BeachLife Festival, Coachella Music Festival, Camp Shred, etc., and joined hands with trendy music to help youth culture. The Body Glove X Yeti Out “REZGO” capsule series is specially launched for domestic retro street style lovers, pioneer music lovers, surfing and outdoor sports enthusiasts. Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection The three products of the collaborative capsule series “REZGO” will be released simultaneously on September 20, 2022 in the Brandna Wechat applet, Yeti Out micro-store, and Yeti Out’s official website, which is the strategic partner of Body Glove in mainland China. Please visit the official website. channel purchase. Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Unisex T-Shirt Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Collection Unisex Jacket Vest Body Glove X Yeti Out Joint “REZGO” Baseball Cap About BODY GLOVE BODY GLOVE was founded in 1953 by twin brothers Bill and Bob Meistrell. BODY GLOVE launched the world‘s first functional wetsuit, and in the following 60 years, upholding the spirit of innovation and love for water sports, innovatively launched a variety of products such as water sports clothing, casual clothing, etc., to encourage people to pursue love. BODY GLOVE sets the standard in the field and promotes the development of the industry. It is an iconic brand of surfing in the world, leading the fashion of swimwear in the 1980s, and became a symbol of subculture and trend culture in the 1990s and later. Today, the brand relies on pure outdoor sports heritage and unique California aesthetics to create and innovate high-quality sports and lifestyle products that surprise people. About BranDNA BranDNA is BODY GLOVE’s strategic partner in mainland China, helping brands achieve rapid development in China. BranDNA, formerly founded in Shanghai in 1999, is the distributor/licensor of many international brands in China. Today, as a fashion lifestyle and consumer goods platform, BranDNA has complete management capabilities, from online to offline, from commodity retail, distribution, commodity management to communication marketing. The company has a strong network of potential licensees, offline and online distributors, property owners and digital e-commerce platforms, mature third-party service providers. As a long-term strategic partner of the brand, BranDNA provides one-stop solution services for entering the Chinese market. About YETI OUT Originating from East London, Yeti Out integrates Eastern and Western music and culture, and is committed to creating a music scene with explosive energy. In recent years, the brand has continued to develop good underground voices from different regions around the world, building a Silk Road for underground musicians around the world, and presenting a gluttonous feast for music lovers one after another. Since its establishment, the brand has cooperated with many well-known musicians in the industry, including FKJ, Virgil Abloh, Soulection Crew, A$AP Mob, and has made great achievements in various large fashion weeks and art festivals.

