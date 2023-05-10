Body Type releases music video for ‘Weekend’ | Niche Music

Australia/Sydney-based garage rock band Body Type has released the music video for the lead single ‘Weekend’ from their new album ‘Expired Candy’, which will be released on June 2nd through Poison City Records!

The director is Throat Pasta.

“This song is pretty candid really. It’s about romance. Lotta people stressin’ about love and dating. Too much overthinking. Loving is fun. Just go all in, even if for only one night.” – Sophie McComish

This song is really straightforward. I sing about romance. Many people are stressed about love and dating. I think too much. Loving is fun. Even if it’s just for one night, let’s try it. – Sophie McCoish

Posted on