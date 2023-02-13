Recently, Boiler Room teamed up with PAM to bring a new joint capsule series, focusing on the common enthusiasm of the two units for club culture, bringing a series of printed sweaters, T-shirts, hoodies, towels, socks, water bottles and bags and other accessories. It not only carries the iconic Boiler Room logo, but also adds PAM design details. To celebrate the release of the joint series, the two brands also jointly held a party, inviting producer Vegyn, Berlin rap superstar Mechatok, Staycore co-founder DJ Dinamarca and musician Toxe, and broadcast the event from London to the world.

In terms of catalog, this time also cooperated with French and Russian photographer/director Vadim Kovriga, from the dance floor to the outdoors, stylist and creative director Sarah Pritchard and German model and DJ Lola Clabots, through Go-pro’s anamorphic lens to transmit sound and movement , together to capture that fearless sense of freedom and liberation that comes with leaving the club at dawn, as if the world were drowned in the music. It is reported that the series has now landed on the official channel of the brand, and those who are interested may wish to check it out.