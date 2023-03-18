Foto: Curtis Adams / Pexels

Ever heard of “boiserie”? Maybe not by name, but I’m sure you already know the technique! Boiserie is the name given to the application of wall coverings that imitate frames, a trend in contemporary decoration.

This wall style emerged in the Rococo period, and was used by French royalty in the 17th and 18th centuries for thermal insulation and also as a mark of elegance. Literally translated, “boiserie” means “made of wood”, and in the past it could even be like that, but nowadays we find frames made of plaster, polyurethane and even cement.

Because they have this very classic French tone, the frames are usually used in more sober and minimalist environments. But this is not a rule, and projects that bet on the combination of boiserie with vibrant colors can have surprising results! In the Open House that I recorded with Eduardo Machado, for example, the frames stand out against the green walls and the very eye-catching wallpaper, just take a look.

Another tip for applying boiserie is as a headboard, giving the room an effect of sophistication. It is also perfect to be used in the trend of painting only half a wall, and although it is more common in living rooms or bedrooms, it can also be applied in bathrooms and kitchens.

And you, what do you think of the technique? It’s super interesting how it persists in home decor through centuries and styles. Today, for example, a mega modern apartment can have boiserie on the walls of its rooms without causing surprise. Quite the contrary, the technique is perfect for giving a sophisticated, chic and contemporary look.

Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

