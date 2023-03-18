Home Entertainment Boiserie for sophisticated decor | OMAN
Entertainment

Boiserie for sophisticated decor | OMAN

by admin
Boiserie for sophisticated decor | OMAN

Foto: Curtis Adams / Pexels

Ever heard of “boiserie”? Maybe not by name, but I’m sure you already know the technique! Boiserie is the name given to the application of wall coverings that imitate frames, a trend in contemporary decoration.

This wall style emerged in the Rococo period, and was used by French royalty in the 17th and 18th centuries for thermal insulation and also as a mark of elegance. Literally translated, “boiserie” means “made of wood”, and in the past it could even be like that, but nowadays we find frames made of plaster, polyurethane and even cement.

Because they have this very classic French tone, the frames are usually used in more sober and minimalist environments. But this is not a rule, and projects that bet on the combination of boiserie with vibrant colors can have surprising results! In the Open House that I recorded with Eduardo Machado, for example, the frames stand out against the green walls and the very eye-catching wallpaper, just take a look.

Another tip for applying boiserie is as a headboard, giving the room an effect of sophistication. It is also perfect to be used in the trend of painting only half a wall, and although it is more common in living rooms or bedrooms, it can also be applied in bathrooms and kitchens.

And you, what do you think of the technique? It’s super interesting how it persists in home decor through centuries and styles. Today, for example, a mega modern apartment can have boiserie on the walls of its rooms without causing surprise. Quite the contrary, the technique is perfect for giving a sophisticated, chic and contemporary look.

See also  The movie "Anita Mui" releases a poster and finalizes its files on November 12 to pay tribute to the classic style and reproduce the peerless Fanghua_TOM News

Photos: Pexels / Disclosure

This is content made by Casa de Valentina with the support of OMA, which in our opinion is the best company to take care of your property 😉

You may also like

7 types of armchairs to use in your...

Simple cornmeal cake made in the blender

Banana Pie like McDonald’s – Panelaterapia

Escorting the Asian Games Guali “Safe Education Year”...

Congonhas is elected the best regional terminal in...

Indigenous people demand appointments to Funai and health...

Itaú says Vale is ‘buy’ with discounted valuation

Visual artist Joana Vasconcelos creates immersive installation for...

NEXTGURUNOW FASHION FORECAST GALLERY SHOES SUMMER 2021 –...

With this underwear you put your figure in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy