Bokani Dyer clips his single “Move On” with a live session

Jazzman Bokani Dyer presents the live video for “Move On”, the third single from Radio Sechabaa new album that displays the colors of the bubbling South African jazz scene.

In 2021, the Brownswood label was releasing Story Isa sort of South African counterpart to the essential compilation We Out Here, showcase of the new talents of British jazz that we know today. It was therefore Bokani Dyer, our protagonist of the day, who introduced this elegant collection characteristic of the current jazz and improvisation scene which makes South Africa shine, and which did not escape the seasoned ears of Gilles Peterson. Son of musician Steve Dyer, Bokani was born in 1986 in Gaborone, Botswana, into a community fleeing apartheid. Returning to South Africa at the age of seven, he grew up in a country in crisis and today remembers Radio Freedom, the radio of the African National Congress which fed the struggle from the 70s to the 90s, making the link between exiles and resistance fighters. This is what he refers to when naming his album Radio Sechaba -Sechaba meaning Nation- like a sound photo immortalizing the current state of the people and the country.

Like a spokesperson, the pianist, singer and composer translates the present moment into music that is resolutely jazz, but which draws inspiration from all his influences, without ever losing this sense of groove and this electronic sensitivity already heard within his quintet. Soul Housing Project. On Radio Sechaba, Dyer analyzes his people and their environment, addressing the themes of nation building and unity, convinced that music can connect people and change mentalities. It is through a totally feel-good live video that the musician presents his third single “Move On”, a call for calm in the face of life’s difficulties against a backdrop of Afrobeat percussion. From Cape Town, Bokani encourages here to accept difficult situations, not to get stuck on problems to let go and move forward. In the message and in the sound, Bokani Dyer offers us here all what we need to hear in these difficult times!

The album will be released on May 12 on Brownswood Records, pre-order it here.